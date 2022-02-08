Η συνταγή αυτής της εβδομάδας είναι για να φτιάξετε κέικ με κολοκύθα. Ένα γευστικό γλυκό που φτιάχνεται γρήγορα και απλά και μπορεί να συνοδευτεί με καφέ, τσάι ή ακόμα και με επιδόρπιο οίνο.





Η σεφ Άντζελα Νικολέττου, μας δίνει αρχικά τα υλικά και τις ποσότητες που θα χρειαστούμε από κάθε ένα υλικό και στην συνέχεια τα βήματα εκτέλεσης της συνταγής.

Ακούστε ΕΔΩ τα podcasts της Υγιεινής Διατροφής

Ακούστε ΕΔΩ τα podcasts της Ενότητας της Μαγειρικής Source: SBS Greek

Τα υλικά είναι τα εξής:

500g pumpkin



2 cups plain flour



½ cup walnuts, chopped



¾ cup brown sugar



2 tsp baking powder



½ tsp salt



2 tsp cinnamon



1 tsp nutmeg



½ tsp clove



½ cup olive oil, plus extra to drizzle pumpkin



3 eggs, lightly beaten



1 cup plain yoghurt



Greek yoghurt and honey for serving

Η εκτέλεση της συνταγής

Heat oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with baking paper for the pumpkin.





Peel pumpkin and cut into cubes.





Place on the baking tray and drizzle with a little olive oil.





Place in the oven and bake until soft, about 30 minutes.





Remove from the oven and using a fork, mash the pumpkin and let cool.





Reduce oven to 160C. Grease a 20cm cake tin.





In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients (flour, walnuts, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and spices).





In another bowl mix the wet ingredients (olive oil, eggs and yoghurt).





Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix to just combine. Fold through the mashed pumpkin.





Spoon the cake mix into the prepared tin and smooth the top so it is even.





Cook in the middle of the oven for 40mins.





Check to see if it is cooked by inserting a skewer in the center of the cake, if it comes out clean the cake is ready.



