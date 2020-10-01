Σουβλάκι με κοτόπουλο

cooking

Chicken souvlaki Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Δοκιμάστε το παγκοσμίου φήμης ελληνικό φαγητό με κοτόπουλο και πικάντικη σάλτσα που μας προτείνει η Άντζελα Νικολέττου.

Chicken souvlaki


Ingredients

4 chicken thigh fillets

1 tsp dried Greek oregano

Juice of one lemon

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

4 pieces pitta bread

½ cup parsley, chopped

Capsicum & feta sauce

200g roast red peppers

100g feta cheese

¼ cup Greek yoghurt

1 tsp hot paprika

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

Pickled onions

1 red onion, sliced

1 cup white wine vinegar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar
Method

1.Roast chicken

Mix all ingredients together, season and let marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 180C. Place chicken in a small baking dish and add ½ cup of water.  Cook for 40min or until they are well cooked.

 2.Pickle onions

Heat the vinegar, salt and sugar in a small pot. Remove from heat and add the onions. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes before using. Leftovers can be stored in a jar in the fridge for a week.

Make capsicum sauce

Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse till smooth. Season to taste.

Assemble souvlaki

Brush pitta bread with olive oil and warm in a fry pan. To assemble, place pieces of the chicken along the centre of the pitta bread, add some capsicum sauce, pickled onions and parsley. Roll up with baking paper and serve.

