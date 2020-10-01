Σουβλάκι με κοτόπουλο

Chicken souvlaki
Ingredients
4 chicken thigh fillets
1 tsp dried Greek oregano
Juice of one lemon
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
4 pieces pitta bread
½ cup parsley, chopped
Capsicum & feta sauce
200g roast red peppers
100g feta cheese
¼ cup Greek yoghurt
1 tsp hot paprika
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
Pickled onions
1 red onion, sliced
1 cup white wine vinegar
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sugar
READ MORE
Πίτα με γιαούρτι
Method
1.Roast chicken
Mix all ingredients together, season and let marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
Heat oven to 180C. Place chicken in a small baking dish and add ½ cup of water. Cook for 40min or until they are well cooked.
2.Pickle onions
Heat the vinegar, salt and sugar in a small pot. Remove from heat and add the onions. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes before using. Leftovers can be stored in a jar in the fridge for a week.
Make capsicum sauce
Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse till smooth. Season to taste.
Assemble souvlaki
Brush pitta bread with olive oil and warm in a fry pan. To assemble, place pieces of the chicken along the centre of the pitta bread, add some capsicum sauce, pickled onions and parsley. Roll up with baking paper and serve.
More delicious recipes
READ MORE
Chicken pie with homemade filo
READ MORE
Chicken with smoked paprika
READ MORE
Roast chicken with fennel & potatoes