Clafoutis με κεράσια και ούζο

Cherry and ouzo clafoutis





Ingredients





300g cherries, pitted





1 tbs butter





3 eggs





½ cup flour





¼ cup caster sugar





1 cup full cream milk





1 tbs ouzo





½ tsp salt





Cream or ice cream for serving

READ MORE Tάρτα ψυγείου με φράουλες







Method





Heat oven to 180C.





Remove pips from cherries. Butter your baking dish (about 25cm diameter).





In a bowl whisk together the eggs, flour, sugar, milk, ouzo and salt until very smooth. Let mixture rest for at least 30 minutes (it can also be made ahead of time and left in the fridge until needed).





Arrange the cherries in the baking dish and then pour the prepared batter on top. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and just set.



