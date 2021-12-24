Clafoutis με κεράσια και ούζο

Cherry and ouzo clafoutis
Ingredients
300g cherries, pitted
1 tbs butter
3 eggs
½ cup flour
¼ cup caster sugar
1 cup full cream milk
1 tbs ouzo
½ tsp salt
Cream or ice cream for serving
Method
Heat oven to 180C.
Remove pips from cherries. Butter your baking dish (about 25cm diameter).
In a bowl whisk together the eggs, flour, sugar, milk, ouzo and salt until very smooth. Let mixture rest for at least 30 minutes (it can also be made ahead of time and left in the fridge until needed).
Arrange the cherries in the baking dish and then pour the prepared batter on top. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and just set.
Spoon into bowls and serve with some double cream or ice cream.