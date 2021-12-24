Clafoutis με κεράσια και ούζο

cooking

Clafoutis with cherries and ouzo Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Μπορεί να είναι δύσκολο να ταξιδέψουμε στη Γαλλία, απ' όπου μας έρχεται το clafoutis, είναι όμως πολύ εύκολο να το φτιάξουμε! Εντυπωσιακό και γευστικότατο, το clafoutis χρησιμοποιεί φρούτα, κυρίως του δάσους. Η Άντζελα Νικολέττου έχει τις λεπτομέρειες.

Cherry and ouzo clafoutis

Ingredients

300g cherries, pitted

1 tbs butter

3 eggs

½ cup flour

¼ cup caster sugar

1 cup full cream milk

1 tbs ouzo

½ tsp salt

Cream or ice cream for serving
READ MORE

Tάρτα ψυγείου με φράουλες

 

Method

Heat oven to 180C.

Remove pips from cherries. Butter your baking dish (about 25cm diameter).

In a bowl whisk together the eggs, flour, sugar, milk, ouzo and salt until very smooth. Let mixture rest for at least 30 minutes (it can also be made ahead of time and left in the fridge until needed).

Arrange the cherries in the baking dish and then pour the prepared batter on top. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and just set.

Spoon into bowls and serve with some double cream or ice cream.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Jane Clark is Mona's Senior Research Curator (Museum of Old and New Art, Hobart, Tasmania)

Ορθόδοξες εικόνες απίστευτης ομορφιάς σε εντυπωσιακή έκθεση στην Τασμανία

JACINTA ALLAN SWEARING IN

Τι δήλωσαν ομογενείς πολιτικοί για την νέα πρωθυπουργό της Βικτώριας;

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Πέμπτη 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

BUNUBA RANGERS

Κροκόδειλος τεσσάρων μέτρων εθεάθη κοντά στην παραλία Airlie της Κουηνσλάνδης.