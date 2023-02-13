Επίσκεψη Δένδια στην Αντιόχεια: Ελπίδες για αναθεώρηση της τουρκικής επιθετικότητας;

TURKEY GREECE EARTHQUAKE DENDIAS VISIT

epa10463209 A handout picture provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry shows Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (R) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) in a helicopter, flying over the quake-stricken areas in the Hatay province, in Turkey, 12 February 2023. The Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit the Operations Centre in Antakya and will be briefed on the latest developments concerning the evacuation and rescue effort, as well as on the humanitarian needs that have arisen. In the context of this visit, ways for further assistance by Greece to address the devastating consequences of the earthquakes will also be examined, the ministry said. It also noted that Dendias has instructed Greece's Permanent Mission in Geneva to take action so that emergency humanitarian assistance be provided to Turkey and Syria through OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs). EPA/GREEK FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: GREEK FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Ακούστε την εβδομαδιαία ανταπόκριση από την Ελλάδα

Tραγωδία στην Τουρκία: Η επίσκεψη Δένδια στην Αντιόχεια και η θερμή ομολογουμένως υποδοχή του απο τον Τούρκο ομόλογό του.

Mπορεί να δημιουργήσει ελπίδες, ότι η αλληλεγγύη των λαών θα προκαλέσει αναθεώρηση της τουρκικής επιθετικότητας;

-Εκλογές στην Κύπρο: Πώς υποδέχθηκε την είδηση ο πολιτικός κόσμος της Ελλάδας;

-Πλειστηριασμοί: Πώς έχουν τα πράγματα;

-Στον καλλιτεχνικό χρόνο φαίνεται πως η μαζικότητα των κινητοποιήσεων φέρνει κάποια αποτελέσματα και η άποψή τους θα ακουστεί από τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη.
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης: Τι είπε ο νέος Κύπριος Πρόεδρος για το Κυπριακό;

Νίκησε τον Άρη εκτός και θύμισε πάλι Παναθηναϊκό

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cyprus Presidential Election

Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης: Τι είπε ο νέος Κύπριος Πρόεδρος για το Κυπριακό;

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Δευτέρας 13.02.23

Western Australia: Three million dollars to the Greek sports association 'Athena'

Δυτική Αυστραλία: Τρία εκατομμύρια δολάρια σε Ελληνικό αθλητικό σωματείο

Harry Xydas / DoricGroup

Χαρίλαος Ξυδάς: Η Αυστραλία τίμησε έναν Κύπριο της Διασποράς