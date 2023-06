Εκλογές στην Ελλάδα: Μία πρώτη ανάλυση του εκλογικού αποτελέσματος

Kyriakos Mitsotakis leader of center-right New Democracy hugs his family at the headquarters of the party in Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Greece's conservative New Democracy party has won a landslide victory in the country's second election in five weeks, with partial official results showing it gaining a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Source: AP / Petros Giannakouris/AP