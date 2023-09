Καίγεται ο Έβρος για πέμπτη μέρα, μαίνεται η φωτιά στην Πάρνηθα

A forest on fire in the village of Dikela, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece have found the bodies of over 10 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country from Turkey. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras) Source: AP / Achilleas Chiras/AP