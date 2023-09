Πυρκαγιές στην Ελλάδα: Ανησυχία από τις συνεχείς αναζωπυρώσεις

Burnt animals from the fire in the Asklipio area of Rhodes, Greece, 24 July 2023. The fire brigade and volunteers are fighting to prevent the fire from entering the villages of Gennadi and Vati, in southern Rhodes. Several fire engines and volunteers have rushed to the area, while water is being thrown from firefighting planes. A while ago, by order from 112, it was decided to evacuate both villages. The battle continues in Asclepion. EPA/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS Credit: LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS/EPA