Kέικ αμυγδάλου

Flourless almond cake

Ingredients





250g almond meal





6 large eggs, separated





200g castor sugar





1 tsp ground cinnamon





zest of 1 lemon





pinch of salt





icing sugar, for dusting

Method





Grease and line a 24cm deep spring form cake tin with baking paper.





Heat oven to 180C.





Place the egg whites and a pinch of salt in a bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Whisk in half the sugar, one tablespoon at a time.





In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining sugar, the cinnamon and lemon zest until thick and the volume has increased.





Fold the almond meal into the egg yolk mixture. Fold in a little of the whites to loosen the mixture then fold in the remainder. Spoon into the cake tin and bake for about 45 mins (check after 35mins) until a skewer inserted into the cake, comes out clean and the cake is golden and just firm.





Remove from the oven and let cool in the tin on a wire rack for 10mins then unmould onto the rack to cool completely. Dust with icing sugar before serving.

