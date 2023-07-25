Για έβδομη μέρα καίγεται το νησί των Ιπποτών

GREECE WILDFIRES

Tourists and residents sleep in Venetokleio sports Arena, wich is converted into a shelter after a wildfire, on Rhodes island, Greece, 23 July 2023. Firefighters battle wildfires on the island of Rhodes burning in three active fronts. The fire operation is focused on preventing the fire from spreading further as strong winds cause constant rekindling of the fire. The Dodecanese Islands Police Directorate said the several villages and towns were evacuated for preventative reasons and visitors at hotels in areas affected by wildfires. Tour operators have additionally ordered charter flights to land at Rhodes without passengers in order to pick up travelers who wish to leave the island. EPA/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS Credit: DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS/EPA

Ακούστε την εβδομαδιαία ανταπόκριση από την Ελλάδα

Τα θέματα της σημερινής ανταπόκρισης:

-Τα νεώτερα από την τεράστια καταστροφή που προκαλούν στην Ελλάδα οι φετινές πυρκαγιές και ιδιαίτερα στην Ρόδο, όπου οι πυρκαγιές καίνε για 6 σχεδόν μέρα το νησί των Ιπποτών.

-Όλη αυτή η καταστροφή που παρακολουθούμε, πού οφείλεται; Είναι καιρικό φαινόμενο; Υπάρχει αβλεψία υπευθύνων ή όχι; Οι Δήμοι ανταποκρίνονται στις υποχρεώσεις τους ή όχι;
-Εθνικά θέματα: Τι γίνεται με τον ελληνοτουρκικό διάλογο και πότε θα ξεκινήσει;

-Αυτή την εβδομάδα αναμένεται και να ψηφιστεί το νομοσχέδιο για την ψήφο των αποδήμων χωρίς περιορισμούς.

-Δυναμική νίκης από τον πρώτο γύρο των εκλογών για την ανάδειξη νέου προέδρου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έχει αποκτήσει η Έφη Αχτσιόγλου, σύμφωνα με δημοσκόπηση της Μetron Analysis για την εφημερίδα "Βήμα της Κυριακής".
