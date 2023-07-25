Για έβδομη μέρα καίγεται το νησί των Ιπποτών

Tourists and residents sleep in Venetokleio sports Arena, wich is converted into a shelter after a wildfire, on Rhodes island, Greece, 23 July 2023. Firefighters battle wildfires on the island of Rhodes burning in three active fronts. The fire operation is focused on preventing the fire from spreading further as strong winds cause constant rekindling of the fire. The Dodecanese Islands Police Directorate said the several villages and towns were evacuated for preventative reasons and visitors at hotels in areas affected by wildfires. Tour operators have additionally ordered charter flights to land at Rhodes without passengers in order to pick up travelers who wish to leave the island. EPA/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS Credit: DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS/EPA