Grand Prix στη Μελβούρνη: Πρώτοι βαθμοί για τον Αυστραλό Πιάστρι

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: First place winner Max Verstappen (2nd R) of Oracle Red Bull, second place winner Lewis Hamilton (rear L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and the third place winner Fernando Alonso (not seen) of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team celebrate on the podium during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images