Γάζα: Ξεκίνησαν οι συζητήσεις για την επόμενη μέρα μετά τον πόλεμο

A mother lights up tea candles for the memories of the children who were killed at the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza Strip since the offensive started. Parents organised a small protest nearby the British Parliament in London for the memories of the children who were killed at the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile they demand ceasefire and UK stop arming Israel. (Photo by Krisztian Elek / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA