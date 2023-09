Δύο ακόμα νεκροί από τις πυρκαγιές: Η Μαγνησία στο επίκεντρο της πύρινης κόλασης

Farmers try to save their animals during a wildfire at Sesklo village, in Volos, eastern central Greece, 26 July 2023. The supply of water and electricity in the greater Volos region and in the city itself was problematic due to the unfolding fires, authorities reported. Water flow in Volos city's supply system currently falls short by 1,000 cubic meters per hour, said the city's water supply company, as the main reservoir is out of order due to the fires, affecting both the water pressure and the actual volume of water available. Residents of Volos, were told earlier to remain in their homes with doors and windows shut, as fires in the region have created thick smoke. Meanwhile, power supply in the Sesklo area is cut, as is at Chryssi Akti Panagias, where lack of electricity is expected to affect water supply. In the prefecture of Magnissia, eastern central Greece, the villages of Sesklo and nearby Dimini, both between Velestino and Volos, were evacuated. EPA/IKONOMOU VASSILIS Credit: IKONOMOU VASSILIS/EPA