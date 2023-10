Διπλωματική κινητικότητα εκ μέρος της Ελλάδας για εκτόνωση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή

epa10928692 Palestinians Christians exit the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church following an overnight airstrike in Gaza, 20 October 2023. At least 18 people were killed, according to Palestinian authorities in Gaza. More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER Source: EPA / MOHAMMED SABER/EPA