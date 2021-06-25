Μπομπότα με τυρί

cooking

Μπομπότα (Greek corn bread) Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Η μπομπότα ή καλαμποκόπιτα είναι η ελληνική απάντηση στο αγγλικό corn bread. Είναι τέλειος συνδυασμός μιας γρήγορης, εύκολης, γευστικής και θρεπτικής συνταγής κατάλληλης για κάθε ηλικία αλλά και περίσταση. Η Άντζελα Νικολέττου προσθέτει φέτα στη συνταγή που ακολουθεί:

Bobota me feta - corn bread with feta

Ingredients

2 cups polenta

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarb soda

½ cup yoghurt

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbs lemon juice

½ cup water, lukewarm

150g feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbs kefalotyri or parmesan, grated
cooking
bobota Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou
Method

Heat oven to 200C. Oil a 20cm cake tin.

Mix together the dry ingredients (polenta, salt, baking powder and bicarb).

In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt, olive oil, lemon juice and water.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well to form a thick batter.

Fold through the crumbled feta cheese.

Place this mix into the oiled cake tin and smooth the top.

Grate some kefalotyri on top and place in the oven for about 20 minutes or until nicely golden.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10mins before taking out of the tin and serving. Can be eaten warm or at room temperature.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE

Greek meat pie

READ MORE

Greek veggie bake (briam)

READ MORE

Pasta with stinging nettles and almonds

READ MORE

Beetroot salad with pear, walnuts & goat’s cheese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Synovial cyst

Πρέπει να ανησυχώ όταν εμφανίσω μια κύστη;

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Παρασκευή 10 Νοεμβρίου 2023

Credit: Supplied

Πέρθη: Ανέγερση νέου μνημείου για τη Μάχη της Κρήτης

New GM of Community & Corporate Services Con Dalagiorgos at the GOCSA offices (1).JPG

Νότια Αυστραλία: Διορίστηκε ο νέος διευθυντής Κοινοτικών και Εταιρικών Υπηρεσιών της ΕΟΚΝΑ