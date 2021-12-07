Φακές σούπα

Fakkes – Greek lentil soup

Ingredients





2 cups brown lentils





1 medium onion, diced





2 cloves garlic, sliced





3 bay leaves





1 can diced tomatoes





¾ cup extra virgin olive oil





¼ cup red wine vinegar

Method





In a medium to large saucepan, add the lentils with 4 litres cold water and simmer. Skim off any froth during this time. When the lentils begin to soften (about 30 minutes) add the remaining ingredients, except the vinegar. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the soup begins to thicken (about 30 minutes).





Add the vinegar and season well. Serve with extra vinegar and olive oil, to taste.

