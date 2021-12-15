Κολοκυθοκορφάδες με φέτα

cooking

Tempura - style zucchini flowers with feta Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Ποιος μπορεί να αρνηθεί έναν μεζέ με φέτα και λουλούδια; Η συνταγή της 'Αντζελας Νικολέττου είναι ότι πρέπει για το γιορτινό τραπέζι.

Tempura zucchini flowers with feta and herbs

Ingredients

12 zucchini flowers

200g feta cheese

3 spring onions, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¼ cup finely chopped mint

100g flour, plus extra for dusting

200ml mineral or soda water, chilled

1 tsp salt

Olive oil for frying

Lemon for serving  

Method

To prepare zucchini flowers, check the inside of the flower and for any insects (you should not need to wash them as the water might soften the flowers).

In a bowl, add the cheese, spring onions, parsley and mint. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Fill each flower ¾ full with the cheese mixture and gently twist the top of the petals to keep the mix inside. Set aside until needed.

To make the batter, add the flour and salt in a bowl and whisk in the cold sparkling water.

Add olive (or vegetable) oil to a deep fry pan and heat to about 180C.

Place some flour on a plate and roll each of the zucchini flowers in it to dust. Dip in the batter, let the excess drain of and place in the fryer. Fry for 1 minute and then turn over for a further 30 seconds.

Remove and place on kitchen paper to drain. Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon.

 

