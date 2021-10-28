Φετουτσίνι με πέστο μυρωδικών

Spring herb pesto with fettuccini

Ingredients





½ cup mint leaves





½ cup dill





½ cup parsley





½ cup rocket





1 cup almonds, finely chopped





1 clove garlic





½ cup grated kefalograviera or parmesan, plus extra to serve





½ cup extra virgin olive oil





500g fresh fettuccini

READ MORE Καρμπονάρα

Method





To make pesto, place ¾ of the almonds in a food processor and grind. Add the garlic, herbs, cheese and olive oil and process to form a paste. Taste and add salt and pepper. Set aside.





Cook pasta as per instructions and reserve 1 cup of cooking liquid.





In a large bowl, add the pesto and the hot pasta and toss. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to make a nice sauce.





To serve, garnish with the remaining almonds, some grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

More delicious recipes

READ MORE Mακαρονάδα με μπέϊκον και σπαράγγια

READ MORE Μακαρόνια με κιμά

READ MORE Cheese pie (tiropita)

READ MORE Salad with potatoes and wild greens











