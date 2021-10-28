Φετουτσίνι με πέστο μυρωδικών

Spring herb pesto with fettuccini
Ingredients
½ cup mint leaves
½ cup dill
½ cup parsley
½ cup rocket
1 cup almonds, finely chopped
1 clove garlic
½ cup grated kefalograviera or parmesan, plus extra to serve
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
500g fresh fettuccini
Method
To make pesto, place ¾ of the almonds in a food processor and grind. Add the garlic, herbs, cheese and olive oil and process to form a paste. Taste and add salt and pepper. Set aside.
Cook pasta as per instructions and reserve 1 cup of cooking liquid.
In a large bowl, add the pesto and the hot pasta and toss. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to make a nice sauce.
To serve, garnish with the remaining almonds, some grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.
