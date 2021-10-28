Φετουτσίνι με πέστο μυρωδικών

cooking

Fettuccine with herb pesto Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Ποιός μπορεί να αντισταθεί στην ευωδιά των φρέσκων μυρωδικών; Διαθέσιμα όλο το χρόνο, την άνοιξη έχουν την τιμητική τους στο κήπο και την κουζίνα! Η Άντζελα Νικολέττου φτιάχνει πέστο με μυρωδικά που μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί με ότι ζυματικό θέλετε.

Spring herb pesto with fettuccini

Ingredients

½ cup mint leaves

½ cup dill

½ cup parsley

½ cup rocket

1 cup almonds, finely chopped

1 clove garlic

½ cup grated kefalograviera or parmesan, plus extra to serve

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

500g fresh fettuccini
Method

To make pesto, place ¾ of the almonds in a food processor and grind. Add the garlic, herbs, cheese and olive oil and process to form a paste. Taste and add salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cook pasta as per instructions and reserve 1 cup of cooking liquid.

In a large bowl, add the pesto and the hot pasta and toss. Add some of the reserved cooking liquid to make a nice sauce.

To serve, garnish with the remaining almonds, some grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

