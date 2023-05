Στον απόηχο των τουρκικών εκλογών

ANKARA, TURKEY - MAY 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters at AK Party headquarters on May 15, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced his biggest electoral test as the country voted in the general election. Erdogan has been in power for more than two decades -- first as prime minister, then as president -- but his popularity had recently taken a hit due to Turkey's ongoing economic crisis and his government's response to a series of devastating earthquakes. Meanwhile, the political opposition united around one candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images) Credit: Burak Kara/Getty Images