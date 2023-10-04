«Χαμένοι στα Κύθηρα»: γράμμα αγάπης στον ελληνικό πολιτισμό και στους Κυθήριους της Αυστραλίας

Ο James Prineas, για δεκαετίες τώρα ασχολείται με το αγαπημένο νησί της καταγωγής του, τα Κύθηρα. Ο ίδιος γεννήθηκε στην Αυστραλία, όπως και ο πατέρας του. Η μητέρα του έχει άλλες ρίζες. Ήταν ο παππούς και η γιαγιά από την πλευρά του πατέρα του που είχαν μεταναστεύσει εδώ στις πρώτες δεκαετίες του 20ού αιώνα. Όταν επισκέφθηκε το νησί στα 18 του χρόνια, το ερωτεύθηκε. Έκτοτε μέσα από την τέχνη του, κυρίως με φωτογραφίες και ταινίες, προβάλλει τα Κύθηρα. Μάλιστα., όπως μας είπε αποφάσισε να εγκατασταθεί μόνιμα στο Βερολίνο, γιατί είναι πιο κοντά στην Ελλάδα και τα Κύθηρα.





Ο Ελληνοαυστραλός σκηνοθέτης James Prineas Source: Supplied



Το τελευταίο του έργο του Δημήτρη Πρινέα για το αγαπημένο του νησί έχει τίτλο «Lost on Kythera». Σε ελεύθερη απόδοση: Χαμένοι στα Κύθηρα».





LISTEN TO James Prineas- Lost in Kythera 18'.03'' 18:22 Play



Απαντώντας σε σχετική ερώτησή μας, ο κ. Πρινέας μας είπε το έργο σε γενικές γραμμές καταπιάνεται με την αγάπη αλλά και τον κυνισμό στις διαπροσωπικές σχέσεις στην σύγχρονη εποχή.





Η υπόθεση εκτυλίσσεται στα Κύθηρα, το ελληνικό νησί όπου αναφέρεται σαν ένας άλλος τόπος γέννησης της Αφροδίτης. Στο έργο μάλιστα βλέπουμε αρχαιολόγους να αναζητούν τον τόπο όπου ήταν παλαιότερα ο ναός της Αφροδίτης.





Όπως μας είπε, στο έργο παρακολουθούμε διάφορα ζευγάρια, να διανύουν ρομαντικές αλλά και κυνικές στιγμές, καθώς κατακλύζονται τόσο από την ομορφιά όσο και από τα εμπόδια που παρουσιάζει το νησί.





«Βασικά, πρόκειται για μια ελληνική νησιώτικη κωμωδία, με λίγο παράξενο και σκοτεινό χιούμορ. Υπάρχουν κάποιες όψεις του ρομαντισμού και επίσης κάποιες μεταμοντέρνες πτυχές», όπως μας είπε.





Το έργο είναι στα Ελληνικά και Αγγλικά, και αντίστοιχα υπάρχουν υπότιτλοι. Λίγες σκηνές γυρίστηκαν στην Αθήνα σε στούντιο, αλλά κατά 99% το φιλμ είναι γυρισμένο στα Κύθηρα.





Ο σκηνοθέτης James Prineas σε επίσκεψή του στα κύθηρα το 1983. Source: Supplied



Η μεγαλύτερη πρόκληση, που έπρεπε να ξεπεράσει ως σκηνοθέτης στο γύρισμα του έργου ήταν οι ισχυροί άνεμοι που πνέουν στα Κύθηρα, και η κατεύθυνσή τους δεν αλλάζει μόνο από μέρα σε μέρα, αλλά ενίοτε και από ώρα σε ώρα, μας είπε ο κ., Πρινέας.





Ειδικά την τελευταία ημέρα των γυρισμάτων, οι ηθοποιοί ίσα που μπορούσαν να σταθούν όρθιοι, γιατί οι άνεμοι ήταν πολύ δυνατοί. Αλλά οι Κυθήριοι είναι ευφυείς και ξέρουν να αντιμετωπίζουν τέτοιες καταστάσεις, μας είπε χαρακτηριστικά:





Το έργο περιγράφεται, ως ένα γράμμα αγάπης στον «ελληνικό πολιτισμό, τον ελληνικό κινηματογράφο και την διασπορά των Κυθηρίων στην Αυστραλία». Όπως μας είπε ο κ. Πρινέας οι Κυθήριοι του εξωτερικού μέσω της ταινίας επανασυνδέονται με τις κυθηραϊκές και ευρύτερα με τις ελληνικές τους ρίζες.





Κατακλείοντας να αναφερθεί ότι πλην του Σύδνεϋ, η ταινία θα προβληθεί και σε άλλες πόλεις της Αυστραλίας, καθώς επίσης και στην Ελλάδα. Περισσότερες πληροφορίες για το έργο και τις προβολές υπάρχουν στην ιστοσελίδα www.lostonkythera.com.au









Source: Supplied

Για την ταινία οι διοργανωτές της εκδήλωσης απέστειλαν το ακόλουθο δελτίο Τύπου στα Αγγλικά:





Award-winning family comedy by Greek-Australian director to premiere in Sydney this October Sydney-born director James Prineas brings delicious chaos to Australian cinemas with his latest tale of romance, adventure, and nostalgia in ‘Lost on Kythera’





Lost on Kythera, the fourth feature film by one of independent Greek cinema’s most outlandish and beloved directors is set to premiere at a special screening in Ritz Cinema Randwick, Sydney, on Sunday, October 8th before being released in cities across Australia. The premiere, which begins at 4pm, promises to be an exciting afternoon for the whole family, with a post-screening drinks reception, meet-and-greet with the film’s writer and director, and special audience souvenir all included in the ticket price.



LISTEN TO Oλοκληρώθηκε το Διεθνές Συμπόσιο Κυθηραϊσμού στην Βρισβάνη SBS Greek 05/12/2019 09:51 Play

A quirky comedy with romance at its heart, Lost on Kythera boasts a cast of A-list Greek talent - audiences will be captivated by legend of the Greek stage, Efi Stamouli, and darlings of the screen, Giorgos Papageorgiou and Danae Mikalaki who are perfectly cast as the Goddess Aphrodite and her hapless demigod Hymeros - and charismatic Kytherian locals who are arguably as famous in local island lore. This diverse talent creates a film that is as charming as it is hilarious and immediately endears its oddball characters, off-the-wall adventure plots, and eccentric island antics to its audience.





“James has a knack for packing so much into one movie and doing it in such a way that he melts the hearts of audiences everywhere,” actor Giorgos Papageorgiou said of working with the writer and director, who also happens to be his longtime friend. “Ancient Greek history, vibrant local people, his truly wonderful imagination and his ability to viscerally capture life on Kythera through stunning cinematography - all of this makes James’ films truly unique. He uses people and places that mean a lot to him and I think that’s why his movies are so beautiful - there’s so much love in them!”







LISTEN TO Το Σίδνεϊ φιλοξενεί το 6ο Διεθνές Συμπόσιο Κυθηραϊσμού SBS Greek 06/11/2014 11:30 Play

Born in Sydney, it isn’t surprising that Prineas would choose to return to his home city to premiere his latest film. After all, Sydney’s Kytherian diaspora is one of the oldest and largest Kytherian communities in the country. It’s believed 100,000 Kytherians now live in Australia, with most of these being based in Sydney. And, while Lost on Kythera is ostensibly a love story about two young lovers on holiday, it’s clear this film has bigger ambitions than romance.









Source: Supplied



“Kythera is an island of such incredible history, culture, and beauty and so this film, for me, is really a chance to share that with the Kytherian diaspora in Sydney who might not have been home for a very long time. Really, it’s an attempt to reconnect Kytherians and the larger Greek diaspora with their heritage and with each other. It’s a celebration of ancestry, a tribute to mythology in the form of Aphrodite (who was said to be born in the waters off Kythera and her holiest temple was built there) and a love letter to this incredibly resilient island I’ve spent my career trying to adequately capture.”





Source: Supplied



The souvenir Sydney cinemagoers will receive - a specially-minted ancient Kytherian coin - was inspired by this hope to reconnect audiences with their heritage.





“We want people to leave our film with a physical memory and so we worked with a local Athenian coin-minting professional to create a unique bronze coin for cinemagoers to take home,” Prineas explains. “It’s modelled off the ancient coins that used to be minted on Kythera and has the face of Aphrodite on one side and her famous lost temple that’s in the movie on the other. Everyone who comes to see the film will get this free coin. The idea being that, whether you’re Kytherian, Greek, or a Sydneysider, you can always have a piece of Kythera with you.”





Source: Supplied



Having already scooped up prizes on the international film festival circuit - including the condensed version of the film winning Best Comedy at the Sydney Short Film Festival - Lost on Kythera is sure to win over audiences across Australia. Tickets for the once-off premiere in Ritz Cinema Randwick can be found at www.LostOnKythera.com .



