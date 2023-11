Αυστραλία: Ειρηνικές πορείες υπέρ των Παλαιστινίων, σε άνοδο ο αντισημιτισμός λεει πρώην υπουργός

Participants during a rally against the occupation of Palestine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at State Library of Victoria, in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 10, 2023. About 900 people are dead and thousands more wounded after the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israeli towns on Saturday in a continuation of a 75-year-long Arab-Israel conflict. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE