Σπιτικό muesli

Muesli





Ingredients





3 cups rolled oats





½ cup shredded coconut





½ cup sunflower seeds





½ cup pumpkin seeds





½ cup almonds





½ cup walnuts





½ cup currants





Greek yoghurt, milk, honey and mixed berries to serve





Method





Heat oven to 160C.





Place the almonds and walnuts on a baking tray and toast for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool. Place the coconut on a separate baking tray and toast for 5 minutes or until just golden. Let cool.





In a large bowl add the oats, nuts, seeds and currants and mix well. Store muesli in an airtight container.



