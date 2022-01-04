Σπιτικό muesli

Muesli

Το σπιτικό muesli αξίζει τον κόπο! Μόνο που η συνταγή της 'Αντζελας Νικολέττου δεν θέλει πολύ κόπο για να έχετε ένα υγιεινό πρωινό!

Ingredients

3 cups rolled oats

½ cup shredded coconut

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup almonds

½ cup walnuts

½ cup currants  

Greek yoghurt, milk, honey and mixed berries to serve 

Method

Heat oven to 160C.

Place the almonds and walnuts on a baking tray and toast for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool. Place the coconut on a separate baking tray and toast for 5 minutes or until just golden. Let cool.

In a large bowl add the oats, nuts, seeds and currants and mix well. Store muesli in an airtight container.

To serve, place ½ cup of muesli on a small bowl and add some cold milk. Add ¼ cup of yoghurt on top, drizzle with a little honey and add a mix of berries or other seasonal fruit.

