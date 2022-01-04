Σπιτικό muesli

Muesli
Ingredients
3 cups rolled oats
½ cup shredded coconut
½ cup sunflower seeds
½ cup pumpkin seeds
½ cup almonds
½ cup walnuts
½ cup currants
Greek yoghurt, milk, honey and mixed berries to serve
Method
Heat oven to 160C.
Place the almonds and walnuts on a baking tray and toast for 10 minutes. Remove and let cool. Place the coconut on a separate baking tray and toast for 5 minutes or until just golden. Let cool.
In a large bowl add the oats, nuts, seeds and currants and mix well. Store muesli in an airtight container.
To serve, place ½ cup of muesli on a small bowl and add some cold milk. Add ¼ cup of yoghurt on top, drizzle with a little honey and add a mix of berries or other seasonal fruit.