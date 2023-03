Πολυεπίπεδη έρευνα της δικαιοσύνης για τα Τέμπη

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Sotiris Karageorgiou, one of the victims of a train collision, during a funeral procession, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Saturday, March 4, 2023. More than 50 people — including several university students — died when a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday. The government has blamed human error and a railway official faces manslaughter charges. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Source: AP / Giannis Papanikos/AP