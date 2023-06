Νέα πρόσωπα και 15 γυναίκες στην νέα ελληνική κυβέρνηση

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves to caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas at the end of a handover ceremony at Maximos mansion, in Athens, Greece, Monday, June 26, 2023. Greece's conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide victory in the country's second election in five weeks. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Source: AP / Petros Giannakouris/AP