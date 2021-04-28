Pallaconian Youth celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Greek Independence Revolution

The commemoration of the 200 th anniversary of the Greek Independence Revolution, has been prominent in the events organised.





But what does it mean for third and fourth Greek Australians the 200 th anniversary?





“It’s part of our identity and culture, history is not only what happened 200 years ago it’s what ‘lives’ within us”, says Mr Paikopoulos,





Digital discussions also included the contribution of Laconian men and women during the revolution.





Moreover, members have partaken in discussions about the ancient Greek dialects, Greeks in Southern Italy and recent developments regarding the archaeological excavations in Amykles, Greece.





The Pallaconian Youth of Melbourne also organises social events such as taverna and board game nights.





There are about 100 members aged 17-26. “The young ones are pushing more for parties… whereas the older ones prefer board games”, says Mr Paikopolos.





And who wins the argument? The compromise sees both sides content, notes Mr Paikopoulos.

