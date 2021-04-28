Pallaconian Youth celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Greek Independence Revolution

Pallaconian Youth

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A plethora of events has been organised by the Youth Organisation of the Pallaconian Brotherhood of Melbourne and Victoria. Its president, Miltiadis Paikopoullos spoke to SBS Greek.

The commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Independence Revolution, has been prominent in the events organised.

But what does it mean for third and fourth Greek Australians the 200th anniversary?

“It’s part of our identity and culture, history is not only what happened 200 years ago it’s what ‘lives’ within us”, says Mr Paikopoulos,

Digital discussions also included the contribution of Laconian men and women during the revolution.

Moreover, members have partaken in discussions about the ancient Greek dialects, Greeks in Southern Italy and recent developments regarding the archaeological excavations in Amykles, Greece.

The Pallaconian Youth of Melbourne also organises social events such as taverna and board game nights.

There are about 100 members aged 17-26. “The young ones are pushing more for parties… whereas the older ones prefer board games”, says Mr Paikopolos.

And who wins the argument? The compromise sees both sides content, notes Mr Paikopoulos.
READ MORE

Ο δήμαρχος Αθηναίων συνομιλεί με Ελληνοαυστραλούς επιχειρηματίες και ομογενείς παράγοντες

READ MORE

Καινοτόμοι Έλληνες από όλο τον κόσμο ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Πέμπτη 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

BUNUBA RANGERS

Κροκόδειλος τεσσάρων μέτρων εθεάθη κοντά στην παραλία Airlie της Κουηνσλάνδης.

Greece Extreme Weather

Καταστροφικό πέρασμα του «Elias» από Μαγνησία, Εύβοια και Θεσσαλικό κάμπο

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Aισιοδοξία για συγκράτηση της θερμοκρασίας μετά την αύξηση στην χρήση των ανανεώσιμων πηγών ενέργειας