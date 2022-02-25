Πανζανέλλα: η χωριάτικη σαλάτα της Ιταλίας

Panzanella salad

Ingredients





1 kg ripe homegrown or heirloom tomatoes cut into bite size slices





3 to 4 slices stale sourdough bread





1 tbs capers





½ red onion, thinly sliced





1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil





1 tbs balsamic vinegar





Handful basil leaves

READ MORE Τάρτα ντομάτας

Method





Heat oven to 160C.





Tear bread into bite size chunks and place on a baking tray and toast in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.



