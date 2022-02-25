Πανζανέλλα: η χωριάτικη σαλάτα της Ιταλίας

cooking

Panzanella Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Η πανζανέλλα είναι για τους Ιταλούς ότι είναι για τους Έλληνες η χωριάτικη σαλάτα. Απλή σε υλικά η σαλάτα αυτή χρησιμοποιεί πολλά είδη φρέσκιας ντομάτας όπως μας λέει η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου.

Panzanella salad

Ingredients

1 kg ripe homegrown or heirloom tomatoes cut into bite size slices

3 to 4 slices stale sourdough bread

1 tbs capers

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbs balsamic vinegar

Handful basil leaves
Τάρτα ντομάτας

Method

Heat oven to 160C. 

Tear bread into bite size chunks and place on a baking tray and toast in the oven for 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

In a large bowl, add the ingredients except the basil, season with salt and pepper and mix to combine. Let the salad rest for about 15 minutes before serving so the bread can soak some of the juices. Just before serving, add the basil leaves and extra seasoning if needed.

