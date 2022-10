Η Ρωσία κατηγορεί την Ουκρανία για έκρηξη στην γέφυρα της Κριμαίας

Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, on October 9, 2022, a day after it was damaged by a blast. - Divers were to inspect the waters beneath the Crimea bridge on October 9, 2022 a day after a huge blast damaged Russia's key road and rail link to the annexed peninsula, killing three people. Officals said car and train traffic had resumed over the bridge, with Moscow's transport ministry saying Sunday that long-distance passenger trains from Crimea to Russia were "moving according to the standard schedule". (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / -/AFP via Getty Images