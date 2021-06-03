Χοιρινό ρολό στο φούρνο

Roast pork Source: Pixabay

Δημοφιλές πιάτο του χειμώνα το χοιρινό στο φούρνο, μπορείτε ωστόσο, να το απολαύσετε όλο το χρόνο. Ακολουθήστε τις οδηγίες της Άντζελας Νικολέττου για σίγουρη επιτυχία.

Ingredients

1.5kg rolled shoulder of pork

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 lemon, zest & juice

Extra virgin olive oil
Method

Lightly toast the fennel and coriander seed until just fragrant. Add to a mortar and pestle together with salt and black pepper and lightly grind to just break up the seeds.

Untie the pork and if the skin has not been scored by the butcher, do so using a sharp knife. Lay it flat with the skin facing up and make cuts about 1cm apart, through the skin. Turn the meat over and rub the flesh with the lemon juice, sprinkle with the lemon zest and the spice mix. Rub it into the meat and then roll it up again. Using kitchen string, in 5cm intervals tie the roast into a roll.

Place in the fridge overnight uncovered.

To roast, heat oven to 220C, place roast on a rack in a baking dish and rub the skin with salt and a little olive oil. Bake for 20min and turn the oven down to 180C.

Roast for a further 1 hr 10 min or until cooked (72C in the middle, when tested with a probe thermometer).

Rest in a warm place for 20 minutes before serving.

