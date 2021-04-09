Σαλάτα με ψητές μελιτζάνες

cooking

Salad with baked eggplants and lentils Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Δοκιμάστε μια χορταστική σαλάτα με ψητές μελιτζάνες και φακές όπως μας προτείνει η 'Αντζελα Νικολέττου.

Roast eggplant and lentil salad

Ingredients

Roast eggplant (see previous recipe)

1 cup dried green lentils

1 carrot, finely diced

1 onion, finely diced

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1 clove garlic, finely diced

2 bay leaves

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup mint leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Pomegranate molasses

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish (optional)
Method

In a medium saucepan heat 2 tbs olive oil and sauté the diced onion, carrot and celery until soft. Add the lentils, bay leaves, garlic and stir. Add about 3 cups of water and simmer for 20 mins or until lentils are just cooked. Drain and remove bay leaf.

Make a dressing by mixing ¼ cup olive oil with 1 tbs red wine vinegar and some salt and pepper. Place lentils in a bowl and add the herbs and the dressing. Gently mix.

To serve, place the lentil salad in a serving dish and arrange the roasted eggplant pieces on top. Drizzle with a little extra pomegranate molasses and garnish with some fresh pomegranate seeds and some parsley leaves. Serve warm or at room temperature.

