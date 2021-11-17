Σαλάτα με φρέσκα κουκιά και φέτα

Roast cauliflower, broad bean and feta salad





Ingredients





1 cauliflower, cut in florets





500 g podded broad beans





1 red onion, sliced





1 large carrot, grated





1 tsp fennel seeds





1 cup mixed herbs (parsley, rocket, dill, mint) leaves picked and torn





200g feta cheese (or soft goat’s cheese)





½ cup slivered almonds, toasted





¼ cup extra virgin olive oil





1 tbs pomegranate molasses





Juice of ½ lemon











Method





Heat oven to 180C.





Prepare the cauliflower and the red onion. Place the cauliflower florets and the sliced onion on a baking tray lined with baking paper and drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the fennel seeds. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and soft. Remove from oven and let cool.





Bring a small pot of water to the boil, add the broad beans cook for 5 min. Drain and when cool enough to handle, remove outer skins. Set beans aside to cool.





To assemble salad place the baked cauliflower and onions, broad beans, grated carrot, toasted almonds and herbs in a bowl and gently mix. Prepare dressing by whisking olive oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses and a pinch of salt together. Pour dressing over salad and mix gently. Crumble the feta on top and garnish with a few extra herbs.









