Σκεπασμένο από καπνό το Σύδνεϋ αλλά για καλό σκοπό

A passenger ferry leaves a wharf at Watsons Bay as a thick a blanket of smoke hangs over parts of the Sydney following New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) hazard reduction burns in the past week, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The NSW Rural Fire Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service are burning over 600 hectares around Sydney before an expected hot weekend that will begin a run of high temperatures and increased fire risk. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP