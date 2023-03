Τραγωδία Τεμπών: Οι πρώτες καταθέσεις, συνεχίζονται οι κηδείες θυμάτων

A young woman cries as she stands next to flowers and candles, in memory of the victims of the trains' collision, at the train station in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Emergency crews inched through the mangled remains of passenger carriages in their search for the dead from Tuesday night's head-on collision, which has left dozens passengers dead in Greece's worst recorded rail accident. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Source: AP / Giannis Papanikos/AP