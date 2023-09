Τυριά, γάλα, κρέας, βαμβάκι, φρούτα: Τεράστια οικονομική ζημιά στα αγαθά του Θεσσαλικού κάμπου

A resident cleans his house from the mud in the district of Milina of Pilio, after storm 'Daniel' swept across central Greece, 13 September 2023. The residents and the municipality are fighting to deal with the hundreds of problems caused by the floods in the prefecture of Larissa and to remove water and mud from the houses and the streets. EPA/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS Credit: HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS/EPA