Μακελειό σε σερβικό σχολείο με 9 νεκρούς και δράστη 13χρονο μαθητή

Police stand guard next to the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Source: AP / Armin Durgut/AP/AAP Image