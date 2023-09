Επαναστατικές εξελίξεις στη διάγνωση καρκίνου του προστάτη

Illustration of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Hyperplasia is the excess growth of normal cells, which leads to the formation of nodules. Prostate enlargement tends to obstruct the urethra, the tube running through the centre of the prostate to the penis, resulting in urine retention. This condition usually occurs in men over 50. Treatment of more severe cases involves surgical removal of the prostate gland. Credit: KATERYNA KON/Getty Images/Science Photo Library