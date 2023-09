"Ασυγχώρητο" απαντά το Κρεμλίνο στον χαρακτηρισμό Πούτιν ως "εγκληματία πολέμου" απ΄τον Μπάϊντεν

"What's at stake here are the principles that the United States and the United Nations and across the world stand for. It's about freedom. It's about the right of people to determine their own future. It's about making sure Ukraine never will never be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield. And together with our allies and partners, we will keep up the pressure on Putin's crumbling economy, isolating him on the global stage. That's our goal. Make Putin pay the price, weaken his position while strengthening the hand of the Ukrainians on the battlefield at the negotiating table."

READ MORE Πιθανή φυλακή για Ρωσίδα δημοσιογράφο που πήγε κόντρα στο Κρεμλίνο