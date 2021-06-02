Φασολάδα με λάχανο

Ingredients
- 250g dried cannellini or great northern beans
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 1 leek, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 sticks celery, diced (including leaves)
- 500g cabbage, shredded
- 1 can tomatoes, diced
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 lt vegetable stock or water
Method
- Soak beans in cold water overnight
- Drain soaked beans and place in a saucepan with lots of cold water
- Bring beans to the boil then simmer until just starting to soften, making sure you skim off any froth during this time
- Drain and set aside
- Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based saucepan and add the onion, leek, celery and carrot
- Cook for 5 mins until just soft. Add the cabbage and cook for a further 5 mins
- Add the tomatoes, stock or water and bring to the boil
- Add the drained beans, salt and pepper and if needed more hot water
- Simmer until cooked (about 30 minutes)
Πατήστε Play στο Podcast που συνοδεύει την κεντρική φωτογραφία για να ακούσετε τη συνταγή στα Ελληνικά.
