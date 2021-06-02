Φασολάδα με λάχανο

White bean soup with cabbage

Source: Getty Images/Funwithfood

Η φασολάδα έχει χαρακτηριστεί ως 'εθνικό πιάτο' των Ελλήνων. Είναι μια εύκολη και θρεπτική σούπα, ιδανική για τον χειμώνα. Η Άντζελα Νικολέττου προσθέτει λάχανο και πελτέ σ' αυτή τη συνταγή. Δοκιμάστε την!

Ingredients

Method

  1. Soak beans in cold water overnight
  2. Drain soaked beans and place in a saucepan with lots of cold water
  3. Bring beans to the boil then simmer until just starting to soften, making sure you skim off any froth during this time
  4. Drain and set aside
  5. Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based saucepan and add the onion, leek, celery and carrot
  6. Cook for 5 mins until just soft. Add the cabbage and cook for a further 5 mins
  7. Add the tomatoes, stock or water and bring to the boil
  8. Add the drained beans, salt and pepper and if needed more hot water
  9. Simmer until cooked (about 30 minutes)
Πατήστε Play στο Podcast που συνοδεύει την κεντρική φωτογραφία για να ακούσετε τη συνταγή στα Ελληνικά.
