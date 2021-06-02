Φασολάδα με λάχανο

Ingredients





Method

Soak beans in cold water overnight

Drain soaked beans and place in a saucepan with lots of cold water

Bring beans to the boil then simmer until just starting to soften, making sure you skim off any froth during this time

Drain and set aside

Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based saucepan and add the onion, leek, celery and carrot

Cook for 5 mins until just soft. Add the cabbage and cook for a further 5 mins

Add the tomatoes, stock or water and bring to the boil

Add the drained beans, salt and pepper and if needed more hot water