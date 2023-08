Καταστροφές από μεγάλη φωτιά στην Κύπρο

An aircraft drops water over a fire in Apesia, semi-mountainous village near Limassol, southwestern Cyprus, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Greece on Monday dispatched two Canadair fire-fighting aircraft after a call for assistance from fellow European Union member Cyprus to help fight a blaze that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou) Source: AP / Philippos Christou/AP