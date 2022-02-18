Σπαγγέτι από κολοκυθάκια με βασιλικό και φέτα

Zucchini past with basil and feta Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Εάν προσέχετε το βάρος σας ή θέλετε να χάσετε κιλά, η συνταγή της Άντζελας Νικολέττου είναι ότι πρέπει! Αντί για ζυμαρικά χρησιμοποιεί κολοκυθάκια κομμένα σε λεπτές λουρίδες. Προσθέστε βασιλικό και φέτα και έχετε ένα χορταστικό, υγιεινό και διαιτητικό πιάτο!

Zucchini pasta with basil and feta

Ingredients

3 medium zucchini

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

2 garlic cloves, crushed

100g goat’s chevre or feta cheese
Method

Use a spiralizer to turn the zucchini into noodles.

Heat a large frypan with the olive oil; add the garlic and the zucchini. Mix so the zucchini is coated in the olive oil and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and mix through most of the basil leaves reserving a few for garnish.

Serve ‘pasta’ and top with goat’s cheese, a garnish of basil and drizzle of olive oil.

