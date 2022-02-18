Σπαγγέτι από κολοκυθάκια με βασιλικό και φέτα

Zucchini pasta with basil and feta





Ingredients





3 medium zucchini





1 cup fresh basil leaves





2 tbs extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle





2 garlic cloves, crushed





100g goat’s chevre or feta cheese

Method





Use a spiralizer to turn the zucchini into noodles.





Heat a large frypan with the olive oil; add the garlic and the zucchini. Mix so the zucchini is coated in the olive oil and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and mix through most of the basil leaves reserving a few for garnish.





Serve ‘pasta’ and top with goat’s cheese, a garnish of basil and drizzle of olive oil.

