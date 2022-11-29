Dr A. Vincent and A/Prof. N. Doumanis become life members of UTS Hellenic

UTS Hellenic is the society formed by Greek-Australian students at the University of Technology-Sydney.





The society held its annual general meeting yesterday (Monday 28 th November) at the premises of the University.





During the AGM a new constitution was voted. One of the new articles refers to the initiative of accepting Life Members.





“ You will contribute to something which I think is important: to preserving Greek culture in Australia and in helping to make Australia what it could be. A pluralistic, genuinely multicultural and culturally rich society ”, said Dr Vincent in his acceptance speech.





Associate Professor Doumanis threw his support behind the initiatives of the youth.





“ I’m particularly hopeful because of the fact that so many young people, like those in the audience today, who are making an effort and promoting and participating in things Greek ”, he said.





UTS Hellenic 2022 President, Dimitri Kallos, expressed his deep appreciation for both intellectuals.





“ Both Dr Vincent and Associate Professor Doumanis were invaluable in the cultural direction of the society this year. I am eternally grateful for their significant contributions, and I can think of no more worthy individuals to be our inaugural Life Members ,” the outgoing President said.





Following the passed constitutional vote to elect the life members and the remaining AGM items, the 2022 Committee formally stood down to mark the end of their term.





Elections were then held to elect the 2023 Committee, with expansion planned in the new year to conduct elections for First Year Representatives which will take place in March 2023, according to the new constitution.





The new Committee is: President: Despina Tsolakis, Vice-President: Antonia Moulos, Treasurer: Olivia Cambouris, Secretary: Matthew Politis, Social Media and Events Coordinator: Victoria Demos, Cultural Officer: Nadine Zeritis, General Committee: Nathan Politis, Athanasia Stratikopoulos, Elly Vazouras, George Pachos





The outgoing Committee is: President: Dimitri Kallos, Vice-President: Yanni Marathocabitis, Treasurer: Constance Botsikas, Secretary: Antonia Moulos, Social Media and Events Coordinator: Karly Vouros, Cultural Officer: Katerina Andrews, General Committee: Peter Litsas, Ellen Kalantzis, Despina Tsolakis, Nadine Zeritis, Jacquelene Tzovolos, First Year Representatives: Olivia Cambouris, Philippa Botsikas, Nathan Politis, Matthew Politis.





