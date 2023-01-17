Popular singer Alkistis Protopsalti to perform for the Greek festivals in Sydney and Melbourne

As part of an elite group of Greek artists who introduced contemporary Greek music to the international stage, Alkistis Protopsaltis promises to offer an unforgettable experience at the Greek Fest in Darling Harbour- Sydney, on Sunday 19 February and The Antipodes Festival 2023, on Saturday 25 February.





Chair of the Greek Festival of Sydney, Nia Karteris stated “Alkistis Protopsaltis is one of the most successful female artists in Greece. Her concerts are always highly energetic and her ability to connect with the audience has seen her career go from strength to strength. Her last visit to Australia was in 2002 and we are excited to have her back on our shores and part of the Greek Fest @ Darling Harbour”.





Cultural Programs Chair of the GCM Leo Vlahakis commented “Cultural Programs Chair of the GCM Leo Vlahakis commented “We are so happy to have Alkistis Protopsalti at the Antipodes Festival 2023.She is an artist who can appeal to Melbourne’s diverse and often multigenerational Greek audience. Her unique voice and the variety of her songs will offer to the visitors of the festival a show which will leave them wanting more”.





Along with Alkistis Protopsaltis, the Festivals will offer a wide variety of live Greek entertainment, children’s activities, live music, dancing and an array of mouth-watering Greek culinary delights, there will be something for the entire family to enjoy!











SYDNEY: GREEK FEST DARLING HARBOUR: Sunday 19 Feb 2023





MELBOURNE : ANTIPODES FESTIVAL: Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 Feb. 2023







