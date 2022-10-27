The child in the photograph remembers Greek Day 1941

Wednesday 19 th of March 1941 was a big day for the Greek community of Brisbane. The day was named Greek Day and was dedicated to raising funds for the front. Two prominent members of the town’s Greek community, businessman Stratis Christofis and honorary Greek Consul Christy Frealeagus, mobilised the local authorities, to fundraise for the war effort.







Seven year old Ioulia (Julie) Christofis, Stratis’ eldest child, donned the Greek traditional costume and went with her mother, Evangelia, to Queen St in Brisbane’s CBD. She was given a tin box with a handle and three words on the front side: help our boys.



Advertisement

Julie Nichels (nee Christofis) holding the family album with photographs from the 1940s. Credit: SBS/Dina Gerolymou The 2 nd World War was raging in Europe and the Middle East. Australia’s 6 th Army Division had arrived in mainland Greece from Alexandria for the Greek Campaign. Together with the New Zealanders and the British were to help the Greek armed forces, who were fighting against the Axis powers for 5 months, to resist the Nazi invasion. In Australia, the Greek communities did not stay idle while their homeland was under attack. They did their bid to help by fundraising for the Red Cross and organised Greek Days in Australia’s major cities.





Young Julie Christofis helped to raise in excess of ninety thousand pounds, a significant amount for the time. But little did she know her photo would appear in Brisbane’s major newspaper, The Courier – Mail, and would since become a classic 1940s photo. Today, 88 year old Julie Nichels (nee Christofis), still remembers that day and talks with affection and pride of the difficult years of WW 2, when Greeks in Australia "stopped being 'dagoes' for a while and became heroes". So much so, that 40 servicemen dressed as Evzones, the Greek Royal Guards, lead by a Greek-Australian officer and flanked by Greek girls in traditional costumes, paraded in the centre of Brisbane. The capital city of Queensland was decked in white and blue, the quintessential Greek colours. Brisbane’s Evzones featured in many newspapers around Australia in the following days.





“Not only they had Greek Day but in the movie theatres at the time together with the “God Save the King” they would play the Greek National Anthem. Not sure if they were in all (cinemas) but they were certainly in the Regent” says Julie Nichels recalling the days of 2 nd WW.



Seven year old Julie Nichels with Ms Frealeagus in Brisbane, 1941, raising funds for the Red Cross Credit: SBS/Dina Gerolymou Going through the family albums with the black and white photos from the 30s and 40s she recalls how the three main department stores at the heart of Brisbane displayed the Greek flag next to the Union Jack at the façade of their buildings.





“Greek Day was an emotional day” she says “because for a while the Greeks became acceptable”.





Racism in Queensland in the pre -war years was rampant. Greeks and Greek-owned businesses, were viewed with open hostility. There were orchestrated efforts to defame and ruin Greek and other migrant businesses, with newspaper articles asking patrons to boycott Greek cafes, while depictions of Greeks in the press portrayed them almost as subhuman. Julie Nichels says that the Greek migrants and their Australian-born children would be called “dagoes” and were told to “go back you wogs” and order them to “speak English you mug”. However, the Greeks in Brisbane forged ahead with keeping their traditions, their identity and their language.



Julie with her parents, Evagelia and Stratis Christofis, and her younger sister. Chris. Credit: SBS/Dina Gerolymou To see the centre of Brisbane in blue and white, Greek flags of various sizes to be displayed everywhere, businesses to have Greek stalls, sales assistants either in traditional Greek costumes or in white clothes with blue ribbons and all things Greek to be celebrated in a grand way was a sight to behold.





The events of that day were captured on film by Greek-Australian aerial photographer with the Royal Australian Air Force Xenophon Castritsios.





The film shows a few Greek-Australian children and several young women, among them some Australians, in traditional Greek costumes. People walk past stalls with various Greek sweets and other goods, looked after by well-dressed women. Office and bank clerks line the streets smiling and waving flags while cheering the Evzones and troops from the 2 nd Australian Imperial Force. The atmosphere is convivial and celebratory. The governor's stand had Greek flags on each side. A striking looking girl in Greek costume looks straight at Castritsios’ camera and smiles. “She is Australian” says Julie Nichels looking at the film.



Angelina Zervos, standing at the back, among Greek school students in traditional dress in 1930. Credit: State Library of Queensland She also shared her memories from a fund-raising concert at Brisbane’s City Hall during WW2 where young Greek-Australian Angelina Zervos sung Gerodimos, a folk song, captivating the Australian audience. “Angelina Zervos had a beautiful voice. In 1939 she won the Deanna Durbin song contest” says Mrs Nichels. “I remember being in the audience (of that concert) when Angelina sung Gerodimo and the whole of City Hall audience went berserk. That must have been the first time that Anglo-Australians had heard anything Greek at all”.



