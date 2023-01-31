Apostolos and Dimitri Fotiadis reunited and live on stage for a night of music nostalgia

Apostolos and Dimitris Fotiadis are two Greek-Australian brothers from Sydney that have lived and performed in Greece for nearly 30 years, where they learnt to connect and project the soul with their love and embrace of the Greek musical pathways.





With special guest appearance on the night by Zoi Petridi.





Many of us already know Apostolos after he relocated from Greece to live in Perth and have had glimpses of what he can deliver with his passionate and soulful voice. But now he will be reuniting with his beloved brother and mentor Dimitris live on stage after nearly 4 years.





In this concert the brothers will perform and present a vast array of songs from many well known Greek composers, lyricists and artists. We will travel with the melodies of Theodorakis, Hatzidakis, Mikroutsikos and Loizos, but also songs sung by Dalaras, Papazoglou and Mitropanos. They will also introduce us to their own personal discography, just to get a taste of what they have created over the years.





Apostolos has been singing and playing professionally in concerts, tributes to important poets and composers, music scenes and clubs all over Greece and now Australia. He has also been involved as an actor and singer participating in several productions and theatre groups.





He has performed as an opening act alongside his brother Dimitri in many festivals for several artists such as Th. Mikroutsikos, V. Papakonstantinou, M. Paschalidis, Ch. Thivaios, R. Antonopoulou etc. He is a recorded international artist with 2 albums (Ola Esy 2011, Apogiosi 2016) and 4 singles (Desire, Isolation, I am who I am, Time) both in Greek and English.





His brother Dimitri, is an acclaimed composer, arranger and conductor with collaborations spanning through film, theatre, and the music industry. His vast knowledge and talent can literally be attained by the very first notes you will hear him play on the piano or by just talking music with him, his humility will surpass you.





Dr Alfred Vincent of Sydney University once said about Dimitri,





‘…He has used elements of his Greek musical heritage in an eclectic and inventive way, always paying great attention to the meaning and the mood of the words. His use of rhythms may surprise some listeners, because although familiar Greek dance rhythms can often be heard, they are not necessary the same throughout a given song; they are quite likely to change in the middle to suit the mood. This is not, after all, “traditional” music, but an individual style which uses the resources of tradition to create something new…’











The particularity of this concert is how the musical marriage of so many different influences and genres is achieved in one live. So Perth, get ready to embrace this dynamic duo and enjoy something heartfelt and new by the two brothers who promise to give us a memorable performance with an amazing collection of songs and some surprises too.







