Australia Day: Greek-Australians are honoured

At least nine people who can be identified as Greek-Australians or have a connection with the Greek-Australian community are included in this year’s Australia Day Honours list.

The Greek-Australians, based on the surname, receiving the award are:

- The Honourable Emilios John Kyrou (AO), from Victoria for his distinguished service to the judiciary and to the law, to professional associations, and to the community.

- Ms Mary Patetsos (AM), from South Australia, for significant service to multicultural affairs, and to aged care through board positions.

- Harilaos Xydas (AM) from Western Australia, for significant service to the building and construction industry

- Elizabeth Exintaris (OAM) from Victoria, For service to the community, particularly through music.

- Emanuel George Kallinicos (OAM), from Queensland for service to the Greek community of Queensland.

- Alexandra Vakitsidis (OAM) from South Australia for service to the Greek community of Adelaide.

- Deborah Lyne Efthymiades (PSM) from ACT for outstanding public service to public education, in leading significant education system policy and reform for the ACT.

- Denise Constantinou (ACM) from NSW

- Colonel John George Papalitsas (CSC) for outstanding achievement as the Commanding Officer of the North West Mobile Force and as the inaugural Commander of the Regional Force Surveillance Group.

Also, in the recipients list are the names or Dr Alfred John ZERFAS, from Brunswick VIC, who has been honoured for his significant service to international community health and nutrition as an epidemiologist, and Ms Ms Pauline MANISKAS, from Wamberal NSW, who has been honoured for her service to the community of the Central Coast. SBS Greek contacted them but at the time of publication, they had not confirmed if they were or not, of Greek background.
