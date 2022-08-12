Climate change bill passes Lower House

The climate bill, one of the first to be tabled in parliament by the Albanese government, implements Labour's election commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 43% by 2030.



The bill has four key points:





1) It makes carbon emissions reduction by 43% by 2030 and zero gas emissions by 2050 state law - a law that future governments should follow





2) Monitoring the country's progress in reducing carbon emissions returns to the Climate Change Authority, which will also give an opinion on future pollutant reductions. among them is Australia's next carbon target — by 2030 under the Paris Agreement





3) Climate Change Minister — in this case Chris Bowen — will give an annual report to parliament on the country's progress towards achieving Objective



