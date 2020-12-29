Cyprus Archbishop's interview remarks creates political mayhem

Famagusta, Varosha, 2007.

Η περίκλειστη πόλη της Αμμοχώστου Source: Wikipedia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Cyprus' Archbishop Chrysostomos interview has created a chain of reactions in the island's political world.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Κύπρος: Ταξιδιωτική οδηγία για Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, μετά τη μετάλλαξη COVID-19

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Ξεκινά επίσημα ο εμβολιασμός στην Ελλάδα

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image002.jpg

Ελληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ

Imbros & Gallipoli Revealed: Historian Jim Claven's new book tells the fascinating story of Imbros island and the Gallipoli Campaign

'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War I

Eat the right food.

Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

bush-fire

Human remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert