'Long overdue in Australian history': Dr Andonis Piperoglou's views on the Voice

Dr. Andonis Piperoglou: " I am here to support a collective effort to gain a Voice for Indigenous Peoples to make representations to Australia's Federal Government.





This is long overdue in Australian history.





Australia lives with a particular wound, which is related to our story of colonialism.





As a Greek Australian and a proud one at that, it's important to recognize that we've come here on their lands and to find solidarity in their collective effort to negotiate with the operations of the Australian Parliament to have a stronger say and claim in how their lives are mediated and governed by the Federal Parliament.



ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΘΕΜΑ ΣΤΑ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ Φωνή Ιθαγενών και Εθνοτικές Κοινότητες: Τι πιστεύει ένας Ελληνο-Αυστραλός πανεπιστημιακός

At a global level, countries like Canada, to a lesser extent, America, and, particularly, New Zealand, have strong parliamentary forms of representation in their political system.





And so, Australia, on a global level, lags behind in the history of how to grapple with the dual dynamic of the legacy of British colonialism and the gift of multicultural realities."





SBS: We've heard from members of our community that this sort of representation should also become a reality for the ethnic communities. As a member of an ethnic community, how do you apply this kind of argument?





Dr. Andonis Piperoglou: " I particularly believe that what has been called multicultural affairs or ethnic community affairs should have a strong and also permanent place in the governments of Australia.





I do not think however that equates permanent political representation at a federal level.





The reason why I say that is because permanent political representation at a federal level should be for all Australians.





However, the historical reality, the colonialism, has led to an extreme disruption of Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders’ lives and cultures that cannot be underrecognized.



And because of that, because this is their country, because this country is shaken by the roots and violence of colonialism, it makes perfect sense for them to have a particular type of political permanent political representation at a federal level.





So this is a very different thing from thinking about how to manage diversity and ethnic community issues related to language retention, related to retaining cultural nuance and specificity.





I don't see why there was no reason why Australian governance could not cater to that type of diversity.



