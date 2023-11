The Reds defeated easily Larisa at “Georgios Karaiskakis Ground. PAOK had a much difficult task in defeating Panathinaikos as The Greens provided resistance and could have escaped with a draw.





The results so far of the 13 th round are:





PAOK- Panathinaikos 2-1





Olympiacos- Larisa 5-1





OFI- Aris 0-3





Panetolikos- Apollo Smyrnis 0-1











Tomorrow morning (AEDT) PAS Giannina plays host to Asteras Tripolis and AEK to Volos.