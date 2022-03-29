SBS Ελληνικά

Effy alexakis' new photo exhibition "Survey"

SBS Ελληνικά

Effy Alexakis 06-12-2022.jpg

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 1:42pm, updated 19 minutes ago at 2:01pm
By Themi Kallos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Well known Greek-Australian photographer Effy Alexakis presents a retrospective exhibition with photos from her more than 40-year career, enriched with photos from two of her latest works.

Published 7 December 2022 at 1:42pm, updated 19 minutes ago at 2:01pm
By Themi Kallos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The exhibition titled "Survey" is at The Shop Gallery, 112 Glebe Point Road, Glebe NSW, from Thursday 08 December till Wednesday 14 December, 11 am- 6 pm- Entry is free.

Speaking to SBS Greek, Wffy Alexakis said: "It is a survey of my photographic work over the last 40 years. One section looks at my photographs of Greek Australians as well as Greek Australians who returned to Greece. I did this work in the 1990s.

These photos and stories were in our first book Images of Home, mavri xenitia. We spent a few months going to the islands of Ithaka, Kythera and Kastellorizo. These islands because many early people to Australia came from there".
LISTEN TO
Effy Alexakis: 40 years, 40 photographs at the Greek Festival of Sydney image

Effy Alexakis: 40 years, 40 photographs at the Greek Festival of Sydney

SBS Greek

29/03/202208:22
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Effy Alexakis 06-12-2022.jpg

Έφη Αλεξάκη: Έκθεση φωτογραφιών “Survey”, στην γκαλερί The Shop

salad-g6b6cbb091_1280.jpg

Υγιεινή Διατροφή: Δύο πεποιθήσεις που σχετίζονται με την απώλεια βάρους

Elementary school.jpg

Τραγικός θάνατος 11χρονου στις Σέρρες

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Ειδήσεις Τρίτη 6 Δεκεμβρίου 2022