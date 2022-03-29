Effy alexakis' new photo exhibition "Survey"

The exhibition titled "Survey" is at The Shop Gallery, 112 Glebe Point Road, Glebe NSW, from Thursday 08 December till Wednesday 14 December, 11 am- 6 pm- Entry is free.





Speaking to SBS Greek, Wffy Alexakis said: "It is a survey of my photographic work over the last 40 years. One section looks at my photographs of Greek Australians as well as Greek Australians who returned to Greece. I did this work in the 1990s.





These photos and stories were in our first book Images of Home, mavri xenitia. We spent a few months going to the islands of Ithaka, Kythera and Kastellorizo. These islands because many early people to Australia came from there".

