Greek Festival of Sydney announces three major festivals as part of the cultural program for 2023

Πανηγύρι- Κοινοτικό Κέντρο Addison Road.jpg

Source: Supplied

Published 20 December 2022 at 1:37pm
By Themi Kallos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Greek Festival of Sydney events celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Greek immigrant community, spanning over 40 years.

The Greek Fest returns to deliver one of the most prominent multicultural events in Sydney, with a must do events calendar, giving Sydneysiders a taste of Greece.

This year’s program is sure to showcase the richest display of Greek culture in Australia.

 Extensive Greek Fest Cultural Program released early February highlighting over 30 high caliber events.

PANIYIRI
WHEN: Thursday, 26th January 2023 | 11am – 6pm
WHERE: Addison Rd, Community Centre | 142 Addison Rd, Marrickville

Free live music, Greek Food including Lamb on the Spit, Loukoumades, Children’s Activities. A typical Greek Feast of Dance and Food. All money raised will be donated to the Greek Community Home for the Aged.

GREEK FEST DARLING HARBOUR
WHEN: Sunday, 19th February 2023 | 10am – 10pm
WHERE: Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour

Free local and international talent, food and drinks, market stalls, dance performances and more, this much-loved annual festival is not to be missed. International act to be announced.

 RETURN TO BRIGHTON
WHEN: May 2023
WHERE: Brighton-Le-Sands

After 20 years absence, Brighton streets are once again lined with our blue and white flag. Celebration of rich Greek history and influence that remains strong today. Free live music, food and drinks, market stalls, and dance performances. Be a part of the nostalgia.

“We aim to inspire local, national, and international artists with new works, providing opportunities for established and emerging performers.  We strive to enhance Sydney as a cultural hub, engaging diverse audiences within accessible community spaces, giving recognition to years of immigration influence.” Said Nia Karteris, Chair of the Greek Festival of Sydney.

Info: 02 9750 0440 |
greekfestival@goc.com.au


 


