Greek News 07.12.20

Greek News 07.12.20Play12:23 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.02MB) News in Greek from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world is the news bulletin of Monday 7 December 2020.Press Play to hear the podcast in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert